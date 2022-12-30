PM Modi performs last rites of his mother Heeraben

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100.

She was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad on Friday. PM Modi had reached Ahmedabad from Delhi early in the morning on Friday and her last rites were performed at a crematorium in Sector 30 of Gandhinagar.

A bulletin from the hospital informed the news of her demise. It read: "Smt Hiraba Modi passed away on 30/12/2022, at 3:39 am (early morning, during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital),"

On her passing away, PM Modi said, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.” He added, “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing which I always remember: work with intelligence, live life with purity”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences at the passing away of Prime Minister Modi's mother. "The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Shrimati Hira Ba is extremely sad. At this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family," he said.

Born on June 18, 1923, PM Modi’s mother turned 100 this year.

Heeraben lived in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi.

The PM had met her on Wednesday when she was admitted to the hospital.

The Prime Minister often spoke of his bond with his mother. He had visited her when he was in Gujarat to campaign for the recently held state Assembly polls.

On her 100th birthday, PM Modi in June had tweeted a blog post in which he penned his thoughts. He wrote: “Mother used to wash utensils at a few houses to help meet the household expenses. She would also take out time to spin the charkha to supplement our meagre income. She would do everything from peeling cotton to spinning yarn. Even in this back-breaking work, her prime concern was ensuring that the cotton thorns don’t prick us."

“The spirit of respecting the wishes of others, the spirit of not imposing one's will on others, I have seen from my childhood. Especially about me, she was very careful that she never became a wall between me and my decisions. She always encouraged me," PM Modi said in his blog.

