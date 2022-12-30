Home Nation

PM Modi to inaugurate development projects in Bengal via video-conferencing

The projects that are to be launched include multiple sewerage infrastructure projects worth over Rs 2,550 crore.

Published: 30th December 2022 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, the gateway to the Northeast, as well as several development projects will be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Prime Minister Modi, who was to flag off the train and launch development projects worth Rs 7,800 crore in the state, had to rush to Ahmedabad to attend the last rites of his mother Hiraben, who died earlier this morning.

"PM @narendramodi will join today's scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity-related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council," the PMO tweeted.

The projects that are to be launched include multiple sewerage infrastructure projects worth over Rs 2,550 crore.

The Joka-Taratala stretch of Kolkata Metro's Purple line, and several other railway projects including redevelopment work at the New Jalpaiguri railway station are also supposed to be inaugurated on Friday.

A National Institute of Water and Sanitation named after BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee is to be inaugurated as well. Modi will virtually chair the second meeting of the National Ganga Council (NGC) in Kolkata.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat Express Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp