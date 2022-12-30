Home Nation

PM Modi virtually flags off Howrah-NJP Vande Bharat express

The Vande Bharat Express will connect Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, the gateway to the northeast.

Published: 30th December 2022 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stands near Vande Bharat Express train before its flagging off ceremony, at Howrah railway station in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stands near Vande Bharat Express train before its flagging off ceremony, at Howrah railway station in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Also present on the occasion were Governor C V Ananda Bose and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Vande Bharat Express will connect Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, the gateway to the northeast.

The blue-and-white train, which covers a distance of 564 km in 7.45 hours, will save three hours of travel time compared to other trains on the route, officials said. It will have three stoppages at Barsoi, Malda and Bolpur.

The Vande Bharat express with modern passenger amenities is likely to be preferred both by regular passengers, tea industry executives and tourists travelling to the Himalayas in North Bengal and Sikkim.

The state-of-the-art train has 16 coaches, including two for drivers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat PM Modi Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp