Home Nation

PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passes away at 100

Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning.

Published: 30th December 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

​ PM Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben. (Photo | PTI) ​

By PTI

DECEMBER: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99.

A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, informed the news of her demise.

"Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital", the medical bulletin said.

PM Modi said "a great journey of 100 years" has ended with his mother's demise.

"A great journey of 100 years has come to an end. I have witnessed three qualities in mother, a journey like that of a tapasvi (saint), a selfless worker and life dedicated to values," Modi tweeted.

"When I met her on her 100th birthday she told one thing which I always remember. "Kam karo buddhi thi, jivan jivo suddhi thi" (work using your brain and live life with purity," he tweeted. Modi is expected to reach Ahmedabad soon.

Upon learning about his mother's health condition, PM Modi had reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday and visited the hospital to inquire about Hiraben's health. After spending over an hour at the hospital on Wednesday, the PM had left for Delhi after doctors informed him that her health was stable. He had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded autonomous medical facility. Hiraben, also called Hiraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi Passed away
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp