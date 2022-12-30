Prasar Bharati set to start 24/7 entertainment channel of DD

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming at wider viewership and to provide round-the-clock wholesome entertainment, the public broadcaster Prasar Bharati is set to introduce a 24-hour entertainment-film channel of Doordarshan (DD). Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur recently told this newspaper that the Government is working upon the idea of bringing DD’s 24-hour channel, which would be launched soon.

“DD used to have a 24-hour entertainment channel, which was shut down. We want to re-launch it again,” said Thakur. DD Metro, a free-to-air television entertainment channel, was converted into an all day and all night television news channel branded as DD News in 2003.

ALSO READ | Government broadcasting to be done only through Prasar Bharati: Ministry

At present, 36 satellite channels including 24X7 regional channels are operational under DD network besides a free-to-air DTH service. The minister further said (over-the-top) OTT platforms are being approached to invite them for exclusive rights for its programmes.

NEW DELHI: Aiming at wider viewership and to provide round-the-clock wholesome entertainment, the public broadcaster Prasar Bharati is set to introduce a 24-hour entertainment-film channel of Doordarshan (DD). Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur recently told this newspaper that the Government is working upon the idea of bringing DD’s 24-hour channel, which would be launched soon. “DD used to have a 24-hour entertainment channel, which was shut down. We want to re-launch it again,” said Thakur. DD Metro, a free-to-air television entertainment channel, was converted into an all day and all night television news channel branded as DD News in 2003. ALSO READ | Government broadcasting to be done only through Prasar Bharati: Ministry At present, 36 satellite channels including 24X7 regional channels are operational under DD network besides a free-to-air DTH service. The minister further said (over-the-top) OTT platforms are being approached to invite them for exclusive rights for its programmes.