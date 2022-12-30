Home Nation

Railways turns SMART, rolls out ultra-tech new coaches

A senior railway official said that the Passenger Information and Coach computing Unit is akin to an industrial grade computer with GSM network.

Published: 30th December 2022 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a smart move, the Indian Railways has manufactured 100 SMART coaches to increase the passengers’ comfort. So far SMART Coaches have been used in the rakes of premium trains like upgraded Tejas-Rajdhani and other rakes of Rajdhani express trains included New Delhi-Mumbai.

The SMART coaches are being built with modern technologies like digital destination boards, GPS-enabled public announcement system, automatic air-conditioning monitoring, display of water level indicator, wireless backed-wheel node sensor for recording real time condition of wheel, axels and bearings to the safety and comforts of passengers with the support of an intelligent sensor-based system.

According to railway sources, the other two most interesting onboard features of SMART coaches are the facility called ‘Emergency Call Box’ enabling and Wi-Fi system with preloaded media content. A senior railway official said that the Passenger Information and Coach computing Unit is akin to an industrial grade computer with GSM network.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SMART coaches Passenger comfort Indian Railways GPS
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp