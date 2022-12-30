Railways turns SMART, rolls out ultra-tech new coaches

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a smart move, the Indian Railways has manufactured 100 SMART coaches to increase the passengers’ comfort. So far SMART Coaches have been used in the rakes of premium trains like upgraded Tejas-Rajdhani and other rakes of Rajdhani express trains included New Delhi-Mumbai.

The SMART coaches are being built with modern technologies like digital destination boards, GPS-enabled public announcement system, automatic air-conditioning monitoring, display of water level indicator, wireless backed-wheel node sensor for recording real time condition of wheel, axels and bearings to the safety and comforts of passengers with the support of an intelligent sensor-based system.

According to railway sources, the other two most interesting onboard features of SMART coaches are the facility called ‘Emergency Call Box’ enabling and Wi-Fi system with preloaded media content. A senior railway official said that the Passenger Information and Coach computing Unit is akin to an industrial grade computer with GSM network.

NEW DELHI: In a smart move, the Indian Railways has manufactured 100 SMART coaches to increase the passengers’ comfort. So far SMART Coaches have been used in the rakes of premium trains like upgraded Tejas-Rajdhani and other rakes of Rajdhani express trains included New Delhi-Mumbai. The SMART coaches are being built with modern technologies like digital destination boards, GPS-enabled public announcement system, automatic air-conditioning monitoring, display of water level indicator, wireless backed-wheel node sensor for recording real time condition of wheel, axels and bearings to the safety and comforts of passengers with the support of an intelligent sensor-based system. According to railway sources, the other two most interesting onboard features of SMART coaches are the facility called ‘Emergency Call Box’ enabling and Wi-Fi system with preloaded media content. A senior railway official said that the Passenger Information and Coach computing Unit is akin to an industrial grade computer with GSM network.