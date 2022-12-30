Home Nation

RSS to hold All Indian Coordination meeting in Goa

At the upcoming meeting, the RSS will review the discussions which were taken at the recent All India Coordination meeting that was held at Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

Published: 30th December 2022 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

RSS, RSS flag

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to hold the All India Coordination meeting of its office-bearers in Goa from January 2 to 7. RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to chair the upcoming high-level coordination.

“During this, he will be holding an all-India level coordination meeting with some prominent all-India office bearers of the Sangh and prominent office-bearers of various organisations inspired by the patriotic and nationalistic ideologies of the Sangh,” Sunil Ambekar, All India publicity head of RSS said.

At the upcoming All India Coordination meeting, the RSS will review the discussions which were taken at the recent All India Coordination meeting that was held at Raipur in Chhattisgarh from September 10 to 12 in 2022.

He said that the discussions will be held at Nageshi in Goa on January 5 and 6 with a view to reviewing various subjects. “ This meeting is not organised as a formal meeting, but as an informal discussion,” he said, adding that the meeting will be attended by Dattatreya Hosabale, Milind  Parande of Vishwa Hindu
Parishad,  Ashish Chouhan of Vidyarthi Parishad,  BK Surendran, BJP’s BL Santhosh and many other prominent office- bearers of organisations like Vidya Bharti, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and others.

Besides all this, the local volunteer- gathering will be organised and attended by Dr Mohan Bhagwat on the evening of January 7 in Goa. “At this volunteer gathering, the RSS chief will be providing guidelines to the volunteers as to how to serve the nation and work for nation-building,” said an RSS source.

Sources also said that the Sangh’s national office-bearers along with the office-bearers of other organisations, which are inspired by the ideologies of Sangh, will have a wider discussion over the strategy in view of upcoming elections in some states and the 2024 general elections.

