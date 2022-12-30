Home Nation

TMC's Saket Gokhale arrested again, accused of misuse of crowdfunded money

Published: 30th December 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Activist Saket Gokhale

Activist and TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale was arrested by Gujarat police from Delhi late Thursday evening in a case of alleged misuse of money he had collected through crowdfunding, said a senior official here.

Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch and was being brought here for further legal process, said the senior police official, adding that they would arrive by Friday afternoon.He was first arrested by the Cyber Crime Branch on December 6 for allegedly spreading fake news regarding the cost incurred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi town following a bridge collapse tragedy.

On December 1, Gokhale had shared a news clipping about information purportedly obtained through the Right to Information claiming that Modi's visit to Morbi after the bridge collapse cost Rs 30 crore.

Soon after he received bail from a court here, the TMC leader was again arrested on December 8 by the Morbi police for the same offence registered there. He was granted bail the next day.

