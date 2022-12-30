Home Nation

UP woman arrested for killing father-in-law over property dispute

On December 24 night, two unidentified masked persons attacked the elderly with sharp and blunt weapons at his house, SHO Mukerian Inspector Balwinder Singh said.

Published: 30th December 2022 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

HOSHIARPUR: A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her father-in-law over a property dispute here, police said on Friday.

The accused, Suman Kumari, was the prime suspect in the murder of Vidhi Chand (82).

She was produced before a court on Friday and sent to three-day police remand, they said.

On December 24 night, two unidentified masked persons attacked the elderly with sharp and blunt weapons at his house, SHO Mukerian Inspector Balwinder Singh said.

He was admitted to Civil Hospital, Mukerian from where he was referred to a hospital in Ludhiana and thereafter to PGIMER, Chandigarh where succumbed on Tuesday, the SHO said.

During the investigation, Suman Kumari and her son Vishva Minhas emerged as the prime suspects following which Kumari was arrested, he said.

Singh said the duo, along with their two unidentified accomplices, murdered Chand over a land dispute.

Raids were being conducted to nab Minhas and his two accomplices, Singh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder
India Matters
Cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, on December 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
Rishabh Pant had dozed off in his Mercedes; cricketer stable after near-fatal road accident in Uttarakhand
Former DMK MP Masthan (Photo | Twitter)
Former DMK MP Masthan was murdered, say cops ten days after his demise
For representational purposes
Magical year for Kannada cinema: The rise and rise of Sandalwood  
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp