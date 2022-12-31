‘Absence of Covid info’: WHO backs restrictions on travellers from China

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said that the curbs on travellers from China by various countries are “understandable” in the absence of comprehensive information from the ground.

His remarks came as several countries from the US to South Korea have placed restrictions on air travellers from China, which is seeing a massive Covid surge but has not revealed data. India also has made it mandatory for international travellers from China and five other hotspots nations, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand, Japan and Singapore, to carry Covid negative test reports. Also, the Covid test needs to be done 72 hours before arrival to India. The rule will be applied from January 1.

India has already started conducting random testing of two per cent of international travellers from these countries. In his tweet, the WHO chief said, “In the absence of comprehensive information from #China, it is understandable that countries around the world are acting in ways that they believe may protect their populations.”

He said the WHO is “very concerned over the evolving situation in China.” “We continue encouraging China to track the #COVID19 virus and vaccinate the highest risk people. We continue to offer our support for clinical care and protecting its health system,” Ghebreyesus added. He also appealed for specific data on disease severity, hospital admissions and intensive care requirements.

Covid curbs on flyers from China

India

The country has mandated a COVID-19 negative test report for travellers arriving from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Thailand, the health minister said. Passengers from those countries will be quarantined if they show symptoms or test positive.

United States

The United States will impose mandatory COVID-19 tests on travellers from China beginning on Jan. 5. All air passengers aged two and older will require a negative result from a test no more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macau.

Japan

Japan will require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for travellers from mainland China. Those who test positive will be required to quarantine for seven days. New border measures for China will go into effect at midnight on Dec. 30.

Italy

Italy has ordered COVID-19 antigen swabs and virus sequencing for all travellers from China. Milan’s main airport, Malpensa, had already started testing passengers arriving from Beijing and Shanghai.

Spain

Spain will require a negative COVID-19 test or a full course of vaccination against the disease upon arrival for travellers from China, the country’s Health Minister Carolina Darias said.

