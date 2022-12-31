Home Nation

Alleging 'forced' conversion, Hindu organisations beat up Santa Claus in Gujarat

The video of members of the Hindu supremacist organisation attacking and beating the individuals dress up as Santa Claus went viral on social media.

Published: 31st December 2022 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Santa Claus

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Ahead of the New Year celebrations, people dressed as Santa Claus was allegedly beaten up by a Hindu organisation in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Friday. Videos of the attack went viral on social media.

Santa Claus who were attacked

On Friday night, Bajrang Dal activists reached the Kankaria zoo entry gate where Kankaria Carnival 2022 was organised by the government. They alleged that the people dressed up as Santa Claus were into conversion activity by giving chocolates and religious books to the visitors. They also claimed that they received complaints about the same.

Speaking to media persons, North Gujarat Bajrang Dal president Javalit Mehta said, "When we  went there to protest against the people who were doing religious conversion activity, there was a clash with some of them."

The video of members of the Hindu supremacist organisation attacking and beating the individuals dress up as Santa Claus went viral on social media. The members were seen threatening the Santa Clauses to "go back" to their churches to spread the word about their religion.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput said, "for the past four days of the Kankaria Carnival, missionaries have been promoting Christianity by selling books dressed as Santa Claus near the entry of the zoo and promoting conversion activities by explaining about Jesus and Christianity. On being informed about the matter, 20 activists led by North Gujarat president of Bajrang Dal Javalit Mehta stopped the conversion activity in the government program at around 9 pm on Friday."

No police complaint has been registered about the incident so far.

The Kankaria Carnival 2022 was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on 25th December, observed as Good Governance Day, on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The seven-day event is being organised after a gap of two years. The CM also virtually inaugurated Panch Mahotsav at Pavagadh in Panchmahals district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Santa Claus attack Bajrang Dal Kankaria Carnival Vishwa Hindu Parishad
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp