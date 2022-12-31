Home Nation

BJP sacks Bihar vice-prez a day after he opposed demand for hooch relief

BJP state chief Sanjay Jaiswal said that Rajib Ranjan has been suspended for six years for his anti-party activities.

Published: 31st December 2022 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

hoochdeaths

A victim of Saran hooch tragedy being treated in Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), in Patna, Bihar. (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  A day after state vice-president of BJP Rajib Ranjan assailed the state leadership for demanding compensation to victims of Saran hooch tragedy, BJP initiated disciplinary action against him for anti-party activities and sacked him from the post. Singh, however, claimed that he resigned on his own.

Singh, a former MLA from Islampur in Nalanda district, was vocal about BJP’s state leadership over the latter’s protest against state government’s reluctance to pay compensation to victims of Saran hooch tragedy. The BJP leaders had staged a sit-in protest in premises of state assembly to press for their demand.

BJP state chief Sanjay Jaiswal said that Rajib Ranjan has been suspended for six years for his anti-party activities. In a letter issued on Thursday, Jaiswal said, “Your utterances have been unbecoming of a state vice-president and also affected party’s image. You are hereby relieved of your post and suspended for six years.”

He also said that Ranjan’s statement was against party line on prohibition issue. “You also ignored warnings given to you orally for such action. Considering it a serious lapses on your part, disciplinary 
action has been initiated against you,” Jaiswal said, referring to the letter issued on December 29.

However, the BJP didn’t make it public till Friday afternoon for the reason best known to them. The matter came to light when Ranjan issued a statement on Friday saying that he has resigned from vice president’s post and membership of the party as well. He alleged that state leadership has deviated from PM Narendra Modi’s ideology and vision ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas.’

