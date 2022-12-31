Home Nation

'BRO' connects Arunachal’s Strategic Maza area along LAC

Published: 31st December 2022 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Army vehicles moving towards Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid border tension with China, in Leh

Army vehicles moving towards Line of Actual Control (LAC) during a border tension with China. (File Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst the prevailing tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has connected another important area after Yangtse. The BRO personnel and Machinery worked round the clock through heavy rains, tough terrain and dangerous working conditions to achieve this feat on Wednesday.

“BRO’s Project Arunank achieved connectivity to Maza, a strategic location along Northern Borders, on Road TCC-Maza in Arunachal Pradesh. BRO is immensely proud to serve the Nation,” informed BRO.
Maza is located in Upper Subansiri district where the armies of India and China had fought a major battle in 1962. The terrain is rugged and mountaineous with peaks ranging from 7,000 ft to 18,000 ft. The work was carried out under site officer Captain Satyam of the 128 Road Construction Company (RCC) of the BRO. Lt Col Abhimanyu Qadiyan is the Officer Commanding (OC) of the RCC.

TAGS
Border Roads Organisation LAC Project Arunank RCC
