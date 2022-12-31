Home Nation

Congress may finalise 2023 candidates 6 months earlier for assembly elections in MP

Published: 31st December 2022 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 09:17 AM

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL:  While the next assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are still at least 11 months away, the opposition Congress is contemplating finalising candidates, at least six months ahead of the polls on those seats, which it has failed to win since one to three decades.

According to key sources in the principal opposition party in the central Indian state, the party wants to give sufficient time to candidates for preparing on those seats, where the party has been extremely weak for a long time.

“Three types of seats might see finalisation of candidates much in advance, preferably six months. Such seats, particularly those seats, where victory has eluded the party for a long time. Also, some seats where the party’s present MLAs are facing high anti-incumbency may also see the same formula being adopted. But finalising candidates six months in advance doesn’t mean making an official announcement about them,” a senior leader said.
 

