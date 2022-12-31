In a first, combat role for CRPF women with Valley militants

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a first, the CRPF will deploy women personnel trained in the handling of automatic weapons, explosives and drones on operational duties in the militancy-hit Kashmir. The deployment will take place in March and it will be the first induction of the women force of any security agencies for direct combat with militants in the Valley.

CRPF inspector general (Srinagar sector) Charu Sinha told TNIE that the CRPF is planning to deploy female personnel during the cordon and search operation as it has been observed that women feel uncomfortable during search operations by male-dominated security forces. “For the comfort of women folk, we are going to deploy women personnel during the search operation.”

At present, women CRPF personnel are deployed for frisking women at the Srinagar airport, civil secretariat and other government installations. “In the next two to three months, we intend to deploy women personnel in counter-militancy operations in the Valley as well,” Sinha said.

The women personnel would be given one-and-a-half month training in the Valley in the handling of sophisticated weapons, explosives and the use of drones. “After undergoing additional training, the women CRPF personnel will be deployed in counter-militancy operations to fight militants like their male counterparts. The women personnel will be doing everything that a male constable does,” Sinha said.

She added that the women personnel’s training would be the same as that of men and they would be carrying the same weaponry as their male counterparts.

