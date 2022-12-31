Home Nation

Indian national dies in Singapore factory fire, becomes 46th workplace fatality of '22

The year 2022 has recorded the highest number of deaths at workplaces since 2016 in which 66 people died.

Published: 31st December 2022 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Silvassa factory fire. (Photo| ANI Twitter)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old Indian national has died in a fire at an industrial site in Singapore, becoming the 46th workplace fatality this year, the highest since 2016 in the city-state.

According to preliminary investigations, the fire that broke out at 21 Tuas Avenue 3 site on Friday morning was caused by the uncontrolled release of acetylene, a flammable gas from cylinders on the premises, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Saturday.

The identity of the Indian national who was killed in the fire was not revealed. A 43-year-old Chinese national also sustained burn injuries. He was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

MOM said it has instructed the employer and occupier of Asia Technical Gas to stop all activities concerning the checking and maintenance of flammable gas cylinders.

"When dealing with gas cylinders that contain flammable gases, measures must be put in place to prevent any accumulation of such gases as well as ensuring that the work environment is free from ignition sources," The Straits Times newspaper reported citing the Ministry.

The year 2022 has recorded the highest number of deaths at workplaces since 2016 in which 66 people died.

The Ministry reminded employers that workers' safety must be their top priority and those with major safety lapses will be held accountable.

They may face financial penalties, stop-work orders, foreign manpower restrictions and prosecution, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singapore factory fire Singapore
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp