Nitish Kumar launches fresh attack on Modi, RSS; wants to know their contribution to freedom struggle

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Making a fresh attack on his former ally BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday sought to know from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) about their contribution to the country's freedom struggle.

Speaking at a function to distribute appointment letters to newly recruited principals and teachers of colleges in the state, Nitish said a "new 'father' of modern India is being talked about these days. He remains in the news all the time."

In his veiled attack on PM Modi, Nitish said, "What has he done for the country? Where India stands today? What development works have been done in the country? He is making use of new technology to serve his political purposes. Development is showcased through advertisements only."

He alleged that those who had no role to play in the country's freedom struggle were talking about it. "People are very well aware of the role of RSS in the country's independence," he said, adding that his (Nitish's) father, a freedom fighter, used to tell him about the heroic deeds of freedom fighters.

Referring to the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi, the chief minister said that Bapu's contributions to making India free from the shackles of slavery can never be forgotten. On the other hand, some people were trying to project themselves as 'true' patriots.

Nitish chose the opportunity to highlight the development works carried out during his tenure as chief minister of Bihar. He said the state government will make appointments for more teachers as well as employees in other departments. He also announced to increase in salaries for serving teachers if they worked hard.

He said the budgetary allocation of the education department will be increased in the next financial year. At present Rs.51000 crore has been earmarked for the education department in the state budget for fiscal 2022-23.

He also assailed BJP leaders for advocating population control policy. “I am of the firm opinion that the education of women will automatically control population growth in the country.

