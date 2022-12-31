Upcoming polls on agenda? RSS, affiliates to attend 6-day meet

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid talk of a major ministerial reshuffle by the Modi government after Makar Sankranti on January 14, the RSS is scheduled to hold its six-day all–India coordination meeting of office-bearers in Goa beginning January 2. RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat will chair the conclave.

Sunil Ambekar, Sangh’s publicity head, told the media that Bhagwat would interact with some prominent office-bearers belonging to various affiliates that are “inspired by the patriotic and nationalistic ideology of the Sangh.”

The RSS will take a relook at certain issues taken up in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur in September. “The discussions on Jan 5-6 in Goa’s Nageshi will be informal”, said Ambedkar. The meeting will be attended by Dattatreya Hosabale, Milind Parande of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Ashish Chouhan of Vidyarthi Parishad, BK Surendran, BJP’s BL Santhosh. Other office-bearers of Vidya Bharti, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and others will also participate. A gathering of local volunteers will be organised and attended by Bhagwat on January 7. “The RSS chief will spell out guidelines to the volunteers on how to serve the nation and work,” said an RSS source.

RSS sources said the office-bearers will have a wider discussion on the strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in some states as well as the 2024 general election. There are at least 36 organisations affiliated with the Sangh. They include Vidya Bharati, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Saksham, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Sewa Bharati, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Rashtra Sewika Samiti, Akhil Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and the Akhil Bharatiya Kisaan Sangh.

National security, economy, education are some of the topics that the RSS takes up at its various meetings. Its leaders discuss coordinated activities related to environment, family (parivar prabodhan) and samajik samrasta (social harmony).

‘Eye on assembly, LS polls’

