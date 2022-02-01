STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Activist Amit Jethwa murder: SC requests HC to dispose former MP Dinu Solanki's appeal by year end

The apex court passed the order while hearing a plea against the September last year order of the high court which had suspended the life sentence awarded to the former MP by a trial court.

Published: 01st February 2022 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday requested the Gujarat High Court to expeditiously dispose of the appeal of former MP Dinu Bogha Solanki, who has challenged his conviction and life sentence awarded in connection with RTI activist Amit Jethwa murder case, preferably by year-end.

"Considering the nature of issues involved, we deem it appropriate to request the high court to dispose of the appeal expeditiously, preferably by end of 2022," a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar said.

The apex court passed the order while hearing a plea against the September last year order of the high court which had suspended the life sentence awarded to the former MP by a trial court and had granted him bail.

RTI activist Amit Jethwa was shot dead outside the Gujarat High Court in 2010.

In July 2019, the trial court had sentenced Solanki and six others to life imprisonment in the case of killing Jethwa after he tried to expose the illegal mining in the Gir forest region.

The apex court was hearing a plea of Jethwa's father, filed through advocate Abhimanue Shrestha, challenging the high court order of September last year.

The bench made it clear that rejection of this petition is "not the affirmation of even the prima facie opinion recorded by the high court, which the high court will have to revisit during the hearing of the appeal."

"All contentions available to both sides during the appeal must be considered on its own merits in accordance with the law," it said.

The apex court said in the event of any subsequent events, which necessitate cancellation of the bail granted by the high court or modification of the condition thereof, it will be open for the petitioner to approach the high court by way of appropriate application which can be considered on its own merits.

Solanki, who has challenged the trial court's verdict before the high court, had sought suspension of his sentence while his appeal was heard.

The high court took into consideration the fact that Solanki, who was a sitting MP of the BJP in 2010, was named as prime accused only in 2013 after the CBI took over the probe.

Neither the Special Investigation Team nor state CID-Crime had named him as an accused earlier, the high court had noted.

"We have no hesitation to arrive at the conclusion that the conviction under section 302 (murder) of IPC with the aid of section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) is less likely to be sustained. For all the above reasons, the sentence imposed by the CBI court needs to be suspended and the applicant needs to be granted bail, during the pendency of the appeal," the high court had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dinu Bogha Solanki Gujarat High Court Supreme Court Amit Jethwa murder
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp