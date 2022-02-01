STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIMIM no B-Team of BJP: Owaisi hits back at Samajwadi Party

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief asserted that he was willing to join hands with any party, barring Congress to defeat the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Published: 01st February 2022

owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday mocked the allegation that his party was working as a "B Team" of the BJP to divert Muslim votes away from the Samajwadi Party, saying that he is working to elevate his party's status to "A-plus".

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief asserted that he was willing to join hands with any party, barring Congress to defeat the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The party of the Hyderabad MP is fighting the UP assembly elections on 203 seats as part of the "Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha", a pre-poll alliance of a former UP minister Babu Singh Kushwaha's Jan Adhikar Party and BAMCEF, headed by Waman Meshram.

BAMCEF or the All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation was founded by Dalit leader Kanshi Ram.

A day after campaigning in the minority-dominated Sahibabad and Loni area of Ghaziabad, Owaisi on Monday did door-to-door campaigning in the Dasna area of the district and appealed to voters to exercise their franchise prudently.

TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi Samajwadi Party AIMIM BJP UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022 UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly Elections 2022
