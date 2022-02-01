STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Alleged rape of Alwar girl: Man accuses police of forcing him to accept his daughter was not assaulted

He said when the girl was taken to a local hospital, doctors said it looks like a case of rape and referred her to JK Lone hospital in Jaipur where surgery was performed.

Published: 01st February 2022 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The father of an intellectually disabled girl who was found in Alwar a few days ago with injuries near her private parts on Monday accused the police of persuading him to accept that she was injured in an accident and was not raped.

He said he was not satisfied with the police investigation and needed justice.

"The police are forcing us to accept that it was an accident. We are scared and only want justice," he told reporters in Alwar on Monday.

He said when the girl was taken to a local hospital, doctors said it looks like a case of rape and referred her to JK Lone hospital in Jaipur where surgery was performed.

"Now the police officers are asking us to accept it as an accident. We are not satisfied with the police theory. We have not been given the details of the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report either," he said.

He also alleged that officials told him that he would get more money if he accepts it as a case of an accident.

Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejawani Gautam, however, could not be reached for comments on the allegations.

The girl was found with injuries near private parts in Alwar.

The police initially had suspected it to be a case of rape but later, based on a medical report, the SP had ruled out the possibility of rape and described it as an accident.

After increasing resentment over the case, the state government has decided to hand over the inquiry to CBI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alwar Rape Rajasthan Rape Crimes Against Children
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp