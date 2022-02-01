STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Atanasio Monserrate Babush: Social worker candidate in Goa owns fleet of cars

BJP candidate from Panaji seat in Goa, Atanasio Monserrate Babush, owns a fleet of luxury vehicles, the highest among all candidates.

Published: 01st February 2022 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi and Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

MUMBAI/CHANDIGARH:  BJP candidate from Panaji seat in Goa, Atanasio Monserrate Babush, owns a fleet of luxury vehicles, the highest among all candidates.

In his poll affidavit, Monserrate has declared himself a social worker and in his list of vehicles owned are a Mercedes Benz costing Rs 16.48 lakh and a BMW worth Rs 14.80 lakh. There is also a Ford Endeavour in his fleet costing Rs 33.96 lakh and a Volkswagen T Roc worth Rs 23.97 lakh. 

His wife, who too is in the poll fray, owns a Mercedes Benz GLS that costs Rs 1.02 crore and a Mahindra Thar worth Rs 15.23 lakh. 

If it’s Monserrate’s fleet that has attracted attention in Goa, in Punjab it is Sukhbir Singh Badal’s horse.

The Shiromani Akali Dal chief has horses worth Rs 95.82 lakh. Both he and his father Parkash Singh Badal, who at 94 is the oldest candidate in India, own only tractors and no cars, according to their affidavits.

The 94-year-old leader filed his nomination papers from the Lambi constituency for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls.

He is the country's oldest candidate to fight elections.

According to his poll affidavit, Badal has a tractor worth Rs 3.89 lakh in his name.

He has gold jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh and deposits worth Rs 1.39 crore in banks and other financial institutions.

The former CM has shown agricultural and non-agricultural land in Muktsar, Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and Sirsa in Haryana.

He has declared Rs 59.37 lakh worth residential house, with built up area of 14,757 square feet, at Muktsar's Badal village.

He declared moveable and immovable assets worth Rs 8.40 crore and Rs 6.71 crore, respectively.

He has total liabilities, including bank loans, of Rs 2.74 crore.

Badal, who holds Bachelor of Arts from FC College in Lahore, has shown himself as an agriculturalist.

Badal has been winning from the Lambi seat since 1997.

Badal had earlier won five-times in a row from Gidderbaha in 1969, 1972, 1977, 1980 and 1985.

Thereafter, he switched over to Lambi and won five times in a row in 1997, 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017.

Badal has declared his movable and immovable assets including those of his wife and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal worth Rs 51.21 crore and Rs 71.56 crore, respectively.

Sukhbir Badal, who is currently an MP from Ferozepur seat, owns horses worth Rs 95.82 lakh and two weapons worth Rs three lakh while his wife has one weapon worth Rs 1.25 lakh and paintings worth Rs 3.40 lakh, according to the affidavit.

He does not have any car but he does have two tractors worth Rs 2.38 lakh in his name.

While Sukhbir Badal has gold jewelery worth Rs 9 lakh, his wife has gold jewelery worth Rs 7.24 crore, according to the affidavit.

Among his immovable properties, the SAD chief owns agricultural, non-agricultural land and commercial properties in Muktsar, Sirsa (Haryana), Ganganagar (Rajasthan), Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

He has a 2,225 square yards residential house in Chandigarh's Sector-9 with a market value of Rs 23.72 crore.

According to his affidavit, Sukhbir Badal's liabilities including bank loans etc are worth Rs 37.62 crore.

Having done matriculation from Lawrence school in Sanawar in 1980 and MBA from California State University in USA in 1987, Sukhbir Badal has shown himself as an agriculturalist.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atanasio Monserrate Babush Mercedes Benz Goa Polls Goa Polls 2022 Goa Elections Goa Elections 2022
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp