Atanasio Monserrate Babush: Social worker candidate in Goa owns fleet of cars

Sudhir Suryawanshi and Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

MUMBAI/CHANDIGARH: BJP candidate from Panaji seat in Goa, Atanasio Monserrate Babush, owns a fleet of luxury vehicles, the highest among all candidates.

In his poll affidavit, Monserrate has declared himself a social worker and in his list of vehicles owned are a Mercedes Benz costing Rs 16.48 lakh and a BMW worth Rs 14.80 lakh. There is also a Ford Endeavour in his fleet costing Rs 33.96 lakh and a Volkswagen T Roc worth Rs 23.97 lakh.

His wife, who too is in the poll fray, owns a Mercedes Benz GLS that costs Rs 1.02 crore and a Mahindra Thar worth Rs 15.23 lakh.

If it’s Monserrate’s fleet that has attracted attention in Goa, in Punjab it is Sukhbir Singh Badal’s horse.

The Shiromani Akali Dal chief has horses worth Rs 95.82 lakh. Both he and his father Parkash Singh Badal, who at 94 is the oldest candidate in India, own only tractors and no cars, according to their affidavits.

The 94-year-old leader filed his nomination papers from the Lambi constituency for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls.

He is the country's oldest candidate to fight elections.

According to his poll affidavit, Badal has a tractor worth Rs 3.89 lakh in his name.

He has gold jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh and deposits worth Rs 1.39 crore in banks and other financial institutions.

The former CM has shown agricultural and non-agricultural land in Muktsar, Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and Sirsa in Haryana.

He has declared Rs 59.37 lakh worth residential house, with built up area of 14,757 square feet, at Muktsar's Badal village.

He declared moveable and immovable assets worth Rs 8.40 crore and Rs 6.71 crore, respectively.

He has total liabilities, including bank loans, of Rs 2.74 crore.

Badal, who holds Bachelor of Arts from FC College in Lahore, has shown himself as an agriculturalist.

Badal has been winning from the Lambi seat since 1997.

Badal had earlier won five-times in a row from Gidderbaha in 1969, 1972, 1977, 1980 and 1985.

Thereafter, he switched over to Lambi and won five times in a row in 1997, 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017.

Badal has declared his movable and immovable assets including those of his wife and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal worth Rs 51.21 crore and Rs 71.56 crore, respectively.

Sukhbir Badal, who is currently an MP from Ferozepur seat, owns horses worth Rs 95.82 lakh and two weapons worth Rs three lakh while his wife has one weapon worth Rs 1.25 lakh and paintings worth Rs 3.40 lakh, according to the affidavit.

He does not have any car but he does have two tractors worth Rs 2.38 lakh in his name.

While Sukhbir Badal has gold jewelery worth Rs 9 lakh, his wife has gold jewelery worth Rs 7.24 crore, according to the affidavit.

Among his immovable properties, the SAD chief owns agricultural, non-agricultural land and commercial properties in Muktsar, Sirsa (Haryana), Ganganagar (Rajasthan), Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

He has a 2,225 square yards residential house in Chandigarh's Sector-9 with a market value of Rs 23.72 crore.

According to his affidavit, Sukhbir Badal's liabilities including bank loans etc are worth Rs 37.62 crore.

Having done matriculation from Lawrence school in Sanawar in 1980 and MBA from California State University in USA in 1987, Sukhbir Badal has shown himself as an agriculturalist.

(With PTI Inputs)