STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Over one crore students take part in 'India 2.0 postcard' campaign

As part of the 'India 2.0 postcard' campaign under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, schoolchildren were encouraged to share their suggestions through postcards printed especially for the purpose.

Published: 01st February 2022 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

National flag, Indian flag

The Indian flag (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than one crore students across states have sent their views on unsung heroes of the freedom struggle and how they want to see India in 2047 - when the country completes 100 years of Independence - to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

As part of the 'India 2.0 postcard' campaign under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, schoolchildren were encouraged to share their suggestions through postcards printed especially for the purpose.

As per the plan, 75 students, who have submitted 'best ideas' are likely to get an opportunity to interact with the PM. "More than one crore youth from 75,000 schools from all over the country and abroad participated in the campaign," said an official.

The ministry may put up an exhibition of 500-1,000 postcards. Around 10,000 postal officers and staff across the country were mobilised to sell postcards to over 1.13 lakh schools.  The campaign was jointly run by the Department of Posts and Union Culture Ministry in association with the Department of School Education and Literacy of the education ministry.

With the support of the Ministry of External Affairs, nearly 42 schools in 12 countries also took part in the cam paign and over 19,000 students have written postcards to the PM. According to the officials, the department is also working on making a short film on this campaign and has plans to get it registered as a Guinness record.

The idea behind the campaign was to enable youth and students to discuss the freedom struggle. Postcards sent by students also found mention in Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme on Sunday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav India 2 postcard
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp