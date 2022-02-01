Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Over one crore students take part in 'India 2.0 postcard' campaign

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than one crore students across states have sent their views on unsung heroes of the freedom struggle and how they want to see India in 2047 - when the country completes 100 years of Independence - to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As part of the 'India 2.0 postcard' campaign under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, schoolchildren were encouraged to share their suggestions through postcards printed especially for the purpose.

As per the plan, 75 students, who have submitted 'best ideas' are likely to get an opportunity to interact with the PM. "More than one crore youth from 75,000 schools from all over the country and abroad participated in the campaign," said an official.

The ministry may put up an exhibition of 500-1,000 postcards. Around 10,000 postal officers and staff across the country were mobilised to sell postcards to over 1.13 lakh schools. The campaign was jointly run by the Department of Posts and Union Culture Ministry in association with the Department of School Education and Literacy of the education ministry.

With the support of the Ministry of External Affairs, nearly 42 schools in 12 countries also took part in the cam paign and over 19,000 students have written postcards to the PM. According to the officials, the department is also working on making a short film on this campaign and has plans to get it registered as a Guinness record.

The idea behind the campaign was to enable youth and students to discuss the freedom struggle. Postcards sent by students also found mention in Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme on Sunday.