Badal's own tractors, Sukhbir has horses and weapons

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Both former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal own only tractors and no cars.

As per the affidavit, Sukhbirl has horses worth Rs 95.82 lakh, two weapons valued at Rs 3 lakh and immovable properties worth Rs 52.95 crore were part of the total assets of Rs 122.77 crore. The 59-year-old Sukhbir Singh Badal has two tractors (Tractor Tafe, Model 1999 and tractor Holland 5500) worth Rs 2.38 lakh in his name and gold jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh, his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal has gold jewellery worth Rs 7.24 crore. While she also has one weapon worth Rs 1.25 lakh and paintings worth Rs 3.40 lakh.

Among his immovable properties, Sukhbir owns agricultural, non-agricultural land and commercial properties in Muktsar, Sirsa (Haryana), Ganganagar (Rajasthan), Ludhiana and Jalandhar. He has a 2,225 square yards residential house in Sector 9 of Chandigarh with a market value of Rs 23.72 crore. His liabilities including bank loans etc are worth Rs 37.62 crore.

Also, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal father of Sukhbir Badal who filed his nomination papers from Lambi has one tractor only. He has shown assets worth Rs 15.11 crore of these Rs 2.71 crore liabilities and Rs 8.40 crore moveable assets and Rs 6.71 crore immovable. While last time his assets were Rs 14.48 crore.

The 94-year-old Badal filed his nomination from his home turf of Lambi and thus he became the oldest candidate in the electoral fray in the country, as this is his thirteenth assembly election. Badal was the youngest sarpanch when he got elected from Badal village in 1947 and in 1970 he became the youngest Chief Minister and in 2012 he became the oldest CM.

While Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi filed his nomination papers from the Bhadaur (SC) seat, after filing his nomination papers, Channi said, "I have come with a mission in Malwa (region),” he said, adding that this area is backward in terms of development. Also, former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh filed his nomination from Patiala (Urban).