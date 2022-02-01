STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Badal's own tractors, Sukhbir has horses and weapons

The 94-year-old Badal filed his nomination from his home turf of Lambi and thus he became the oldest candidate in the electoral fray in the country, as this is his thirteenth assembly election.

Published: 01st February 2022 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File photo| PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa | ENS
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Both former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal own only tractors and no cars. 

As per the affidavit, Sukhbirl has horses worth Rs 95.82 lakh, two weapons valued at Rs 3 lakh and immovable properties worth Rs 52.95 crore were part of the total assets of Rs 122.77 crore. The 59-year-old Sukhbir Singh Badal has two tractors (Tractor Tafe, Model 1999 and tractor Holland 5500) worth Rs 2.38 lakh in his name and gold jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh, his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal has gold jewellery worth Rs 7.24 crore. While she also has one weapon worth Rs 1.25 lakh and paintings worth Rs 3.40 lakh.

Among his immovable properties, Sukhbir owns agricultural, non-agricultural land and commercial properties in Muktsar, Sirsa (Haryana), Ganganagar (Rajasthan), Ludhiana and Jalandhar. He has a 2,225 square yards residential house in Sector 9 of Chandigarh with a market value of Rs 23.72 crore. His liabilities including bank loans etc are worth Rs 37.62 crore.

Also, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal father of Sukhbir Badal who filed his nomination papers from Lambi has one tractor only. He has shown assets worth Rs 15.11 crore of these Rs 2.71 crore liabilities and Rs 8.40 crore moveable assets and Rs 6.71 crore immovable. While last time his assets were Rs 14.48 crore.

The 94-year-old Badal filed his nomination from his home turf of Lambi and thus he became the oldest candidate in the electoral fray in the country, as this is his thirteenth assembly election. Badal was the youngest sarpanch when he got elected from Badal village in 1947 and in 1970 he became the youngest Chief Minister and in 2012 he became the oldest CM.

While Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi filed his nomination papers from the Bhadaur (SC) seat, after filing his nomination papers, Channi said, "I have come with a mission in Malwa (region),” he said, adding that this area is backward in terms of development. Also, former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh filed his nomination from Patiala (Urban).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab polls SAD Parkash Singh Badal Shiromani Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal Charanjit Singh Channi
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp