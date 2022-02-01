CIL to offer work contracts up to Rs 1 cr to Jharkhand residents affected by mining projects: CM Hemant Soren

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said Maharatna public sector undertaking Coal India Ltd (CIL) has agreed to offer work contracts up to Rs 1 crore to those who will be affected by its projects in the state to provide livelihood support to them.

The CM said the decision was taken after he met with Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi in November 2021.

"Coal India will award work contracts up to Rs 1 crore to support the livelihood of people who will be displaced due to land acquisition for mining projects. It will also promote entrepreneurship among them," Soren said.

Coal India subsidiary Central Coalfields Ltd, which has operations in Jharkhand, said its board appreciated the proposal as it will help affected people find a sustainable means of livelihood and will promote entrepreneurship among citizens belonging to the economically weaker section, who do not get regular employment as compensation for land acquisition for mining purposes.

"After detailed deliberations and based on the appraisal, the board agreed to the subject proposal for an initial period of two years and further extendable based on the effectiveness of the scheme as brought out in the agenda note and directed that scheme be expeditiously implemented across the company and an ATR (action taken report) regarding the status and implementation of the scheme be put up to the board every six months," the minutes of the CCL board meeting mentioned.

The miner had on January 28 examined the proposal that was placed for approval for awarding contracts up to Rs 1 crore to those who do not get regular employment in the company.

In the meeting held between Joshi and the Jharkhand CM on November 13, 2021, it was decided that a scheme would be worked out to allow contractual works below Rs 1 crore, which should benefit land losers who do not get regular employment elsewhere, an official said.

Subsequently, CCL had formed a committee for formulating necessary guidelines.

"The panel recommended formation of cooperative society by affected people residing within a range of 30 km from a project boundary as per law, and establishment of an Economic Rehabilitation Cell (ERC)," the official said.

The chief minister had also recently asked another Maharatna PSU Steel Authority of India Ltd to provide up to Rs 1 crore contracts to those displaced by land acquisition for its projects in the state.