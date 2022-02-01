STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CIL to offer work contracts up to Rs 1 cr to Jharkhand residents affected by mining projects: CM Hemant Soren

CIL subsidiary Central coalfields Ltd said its board appreciated the proposal as it will help affected people find a sustainable means of livelihood.

Published: 01st February 2022 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said Maharatna public sector undertaking Coal India Ltd (CIL) has agreed to offer work contracts up to Rs 1 crore to those who will be affected by its projects in the state to provide livelihood support to them.

The CM said the decision was taken after he met with Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi in November 2021.

"Coal India will award work contracts up to Rs 1 crore to support the livelihood of people who will be displaced due to land acquisition for mining projects. It will also promote entrepreneurship among them," Soren said.

Coal India subsidiary Central Coalfields Ltd, which has operations in Jharkhand, said its board appreciated the proposal as it will help affected people find a sustainable means of livelihood and will promote entrepreneurship among citizens belonging to the economically weaker section, who do not get regular employment as compensation for land acquisition for mining purposes.

"After detailed deliberations and based on the appraisal, the board agreed to the subject proposal for an initial period of two years and further extendable based on the effectiveness of the scheme as brought out in the agenda note and directed that scheme be expeditiously implemented across the company and an ATR (action taken report) regarding the status and implementation of the scheme be put up to the board every six months," the minutes of the CCL board meeting mentioned.

The miner had on January 28 examined the proposal that was placed for approval for awarding contracts up to Rs 1 crore to those who do not get regular employment in the company.

In the meeting held between Joshi and the Jharkhand CM on November 13, 2021, it was decided that a scheme would be worked out to allow contractual works below Rs 1 crore, which should benefit land losers who do not get regular employment elsewhere, an official said.

Subsequently, CCL had formed a committee for formulating necessary guidelines.

"The panel recommended formation of cooperative society by affected people residing within a range of 30 km from a project boundary as per law, and establishment of an Economic Rehabilitation Cell (ERC)," the official said.

The chief minister had also recently asked another Maharatna PSU Steel Authority of India Ltd to provide up to Rs 1 crore contracts to those displaced by land acquisition for its projects in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coal india ltd
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp