STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Court grants bail to Deshmukh's lawyer, social media manager in document leak case 

Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal on Monday granted relief on personal bonds of Rs 1 lakh with one surety of the like amount each.

Published: 01st February 2022 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has granted bail to Maharashtra ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga and his social media manager Gajendra Tumane in a case related to the alleged leak of CBI's preliminary enquiry (PE) report purportedly giving clean chit to the politician.

Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal on Monday granted relief on personal bonds of Rs 1 lakh with one surety of the like amount each.

The judge, however, directed the accused to cooperate with the further investigation and mark their attendance once every month with the investigating officer for six months.

The court further directed the accused not to leave the country without it's prior permission and not to tamper with the evidence in any manner or try to influence the witnesses.

On August 29, 2021 a report that was allegedly part of a PE conducted by CBI got leaked in the media.

The report mentioned that the agency had concluded that "no cognizable offence has been committed by Anil Deshmukh".

The CBI in its internal inquiry found that Deshmukh's legal team tried to bribe some lower-ranked CBI officials in its preliminary inquiry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil deshmukh lawyer anand daga
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp