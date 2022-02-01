COVID-19: Jharkhand allows schools to open for all classes in 17 districts after 22 months

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Finally after 22 months, looking at the drop in COVID-19 cases, Jharkhand government has allowed schools to open for class I and above in seventeen districts. In the remaining 7 districts, however, where COVID-19 cases are still high, classes for only standard IX and above will be conducted.

The seven districts where schools will open partially for standard IX and above are Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Bokaro, Chatra, Deoghar, Saraikela and Simdega. Schools will be allowed to conduct exams both on-line and off-line.

The decision was taken during a meeting of State Disaster Management authority headed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday. Markets also to remain open till 8 pm only. The State Government on January 3 had ordered closure of schools, colleges and other educational institutions till January 15, which was further extended till January 31.

State Health Minister Banna Gupta after the meeting, said that though, the State Government has tried to give all relaxations but markets will remain open till 8 pm only. A notification will soon be issued by the State Government in this regard, he added.

"A meeting of State Disaster Management Committee was held during which it was decided to open schools right from class I to XII in seventeen districts. While in the remaining seven districts - Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Bokaro, Chatra, Deoghar, Saraikela and Simdega, classes for only from standard IX and above will be allowed," said Banna Gupta.

In addition to that, all gymnasiums will be opened along with the stadium where all sports activities will be conducted as usual, he added.

Gupta further added that no spectators will be allowed in any of the stadiums. Coaching centers have also been allowed to open and conduct their classes.

As per the guidelines issued by the SDMA earlier on January 3, only 100 people were allowed during marriages and last rite ceremonies, which have further been increased to 200 people. However, markets will remain open with a condition of maintaining social distancing and following other guidelines related to COVID-19.