COVID vacination: UP achieves 100 per cent first dose coverage for adults; over 72 per cent in Chhattisgarh fully inoculated

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 6,626 fresh COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths, even as it achieved 100 per cent first dose coronavirus vaccine coverage for its adult population.

In a tweet on the vaccination milestone, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the day "historic".

The state's COVID-19 tally now stands at 20,19,549 and the death toll at 23,207, according to officials.

Of the latest deaths, two each were reported from Prayagraj and Bijnor, the state government said in a statement here.

As many as 6,946 more COVID-19 patients recuperated from the viral disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,41,506, it said.

There are 54,836 active cases in the state, it added.

More than 1.80 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 the previous day.

So far, over 9.94 crore tests have been carried out in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal said 100 per cent of the eligible beneficiaries in the state who are aged above 18 have been given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

In a tweet in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Today is a historic day for all the people of the state. Under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the protection cover of the first dose of Covid vaccine has been provided to 100% eligible population in the state."

"Together we will definitely win this war against corona," he said.

In view of the upcoming assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh has ramped up the pace of vaccination.

Officials said efforts are being made to ensure that at least 90 per cent of the people in the state get both doses of COVID-19 vaccine before the first phase of elections on February 10.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 2,693 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,25,863, while 19 deaths in the past 24 hours increased the toll to 13,853, an official said.

The state's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 7.36 per cent, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 10,88,473 after 225 people were discharged from hospitals and 4,646 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 23,537, he said.

"Durg recorded 372 cases, followed by Raipur 314, Kanker 158, Rajnandgaon 154, Bilaspur 139, Jashpur 135, Dhamtari 131 and Janjgir-Champa 125 among other districts. With 36,605 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,62,58,655," the official said.

Meanwhile, a government release said 72 per cent of the eligible population above the age of 18 had been given both doses of the vaccine as on January 30, with the figure being 1,42,29,367.

It also said 99 per cent of the population above 18 years and 60 per cent in the 15-18 age segment have been administered the first dose.

In numbers, this stands at 1,95,15,509 people above the age of 18 and 9,82,621 teens in the 15-18 age group, it said.

In all, 3,49,62,805 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including precaution doses to 2,35,308 health workers, frontline staff and people above 60, the release added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,25,863, new cases 2,693, death toll 13,853, recovered 10,88,473, active cases 23,537, today tests 36,605, total tests 1,62,58,655.