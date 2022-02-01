STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat: Seven held for thrashing youth in Chhota Udepur over religion-linked Facebook post

The incident took place near Ramji Temple here on Sunday evening and a video that went viral during the day showed some people thrashing a youth.

Published: 01st February 2022

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

CHHOTA UDEPUR: Seven people were arrested in Chhota Udepur district in Gujarat on Monday after a clash between members of two different communities over a Facebook post that was similar to the one shared by a youth who was shot dead for the act on January 25 in Ahmedabad, police said.

The incident took place near Ramji Temple here on Sunday evening and a video that went viral during the day showed some people thrashing a youth.

The youth had uploaded a Facebook post which some members of the Muslim community found objectionable after which they filed a complaint some days ago, Chhota Udepur Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Sharma said.

"We then compelled the youth to delete the objectionable post, which was in the form of a video. Though the post was deleted, a mob of 30 men from a minority community attacked the youth near his house on Sunday. Of the 20 named in the FIR, we arrested seven today," Sharma said.

An FIR was also lodged against two persons for allegedly posting the objectionable video, which was similar to the one shared by Kishan Boliya in Dhandhuka, said the SP.

Boliya, who shared a post on January 6, was shot dead in Dhandhuka area of Ahmedabad on January 25 by two motorcycle-borne men, following which four people, including two Muslims clerics, were arrested.

