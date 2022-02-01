STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Human trafficking gang busted in UP; five held

Bahraich SP said the team arrested four women -- Sudha, Usha Devi, Lakshmi and Kusuma -- and one man Ramdal Yadav during the operation.

Published: 01st February 2022 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Human trafficking

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BAHRAICH (UP): A human trafficking racket was busted and five people were arrested while a woman held by them was freed in the Nanpara area here, police said on Tuesday.

Bahraich Senior Superintendent of Police Keshav Choudhary said a joint operation was launched on Monday evening by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Uttar Pradesh Police with the help of an NGO after learning about the activities of the gang.

He said the team arrested four women -- Sudha, Usha Devi, Lakshmi and Kusuma -- and one man Ramdal Yadav during the operation.

The woman rescued from the gang is a 23-year-old widow of Bahraich, said the SSP, adding she was handed over to her family members.

Choudhary said the arrested women admitted during interrogation their involvement in human trafficking in the past as well.

Hassan Firoz, who works as a child protection officer with a local NGO that is working against human trafficking, said, "Our NGO had received information that a gang of human smugglers is active on the Indo-Nepal border. The members of the gang are marrying widows and poor women from neighbouring Nepal in India. They smuggle and sell them in metros as well as in Gulf countries on the pretext of marriage. The accused were trying to sell the widow from Bahraich as well."

The NGO had informed the anti-human trafficking unit of the SSB and the local police officers regarding the activities of the gang, he said.

Acting on the information, an operation was conducted by the police and the SSB, police said.

On Sunday, an NGO member posed as a customer and contacted the women members of the gang.

The member made a deal with them to “buy” the widow for Rs 70,000, they said.

On Monday, the gang members were caught when they reached a pre-determined spot to hand over the widow for cash to the NGO worker posing as a customer, police said.

All the accused have been sent to jail, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP human trafficking
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp