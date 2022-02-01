India reports over 1.67 lakh fresh Covid cases, 1,192 deaths; active infections, positivity rate fall further

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With 1,67,059 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 4.14 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,96,242 with 1,192 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases decreased by 88,209 to reach 17,43,059-- 4.20 per cent of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 94.60 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 11.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 15.25 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,92,30,198 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry said With the fresh cases, the total number of infections stands at 4,14,69,499, it said.

1,67,059 new #COVID19 cases, 1192 deaths and 2,54,076 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 166.68 crore.

India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 166.59 crore with over 53 lakh vaccine doses administered on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night, it added.

Cumulatively, 54,11,58,635 first doses have been administered to people in the 18-44 age group and 40,58,44,481 have got the second dose in the same group since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive, according to Health Ministry data.

In the age group of 15-18 years, 4,65,47,420 first doses and 3,35,552 second doses have been administered.

Also, 1,24,29,876 precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries have been given so far.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.