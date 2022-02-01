India, Russia hold talks on UNSC affairs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and Russia today held bilateral consultations on issues related to the United Nations as well as those concerning mutual interest of the two countries.

MEA Secretary (West) Reenat Sandhu led the Indian delegation while the Russians were led by Ambassador Seregey Vasilyevich, who is also the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister.

Sandhu congratulated Russia on its upcoming Presidency of the UN Security Council from February 1 for a period of one month. Apart from discussions on the UNSC, the two sides also agreed to deepen cooperation on issues of mutual interest at multilateral platforms.

The Russian delegation briefed India on its priorities during 76th session of the UN General Assembly. Both sides also agreed to work closely together.