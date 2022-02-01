STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J-K: NC youth activist among many prominent leaders join BJP

NC leader and social activist Shaida Maqsood, along with her supporters, joined the BJP and the party's headquarters.

Published: 01st February 2022 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: A youth activist of the National Conference (NC) and leaders from other parties joined the BJP here on Tuesday, the party said.

NC leader and social activist Shaida Maqsood, along with her supporters, joined the BJP and the party's headquarters here.

Similarly, other prominent leaders from Manjhakot, Rajouri, joined the saffron party.

J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina, general secretary Vibodh Gupta and BJP headquarters in-charge Priya Sethi welcomed them into the party fold.

Speaking on the occasion, Raina said people are joining the BJP due to its development-centric policies.

Sethi said the BJP is the best platform to serve the nation and society.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National conference BJP Shaida maqsood
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp