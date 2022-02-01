STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manipur Polls 2022: Exodus of disgruntled BJP leaders continues

The JD-U had plans to field 20 candidates but given the overwhelming support that is pouring in, it has decided to contest in 40 seats.

Biren Singh

In a Dilemma? Manipur CM Biren Singh (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Denied ticket, over a dozen BJP leaders in Manipur defected to Janata Dal (United) and other political parties.

Prominent among them are sitting MLA Ksh Biren and former MLAs Samuel Jendai and Dr Kh Loken. Besides them, six others, who were denied tickets, joined the JD-U.

Former Chief Secretary O Nabakishore and former Director-General of Police LM Khaute also joined the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-headed party.

Earlier, former supercop Thounaojam Brinda, BJP leader Thangjam Arunkumar, sitting MLAs Kh Joykisan (Congress), Ashab Uddin (Independent), and former MLAs Dr E Dwijamani and Md Abdul Nasir had joined the party.

The JD-U had plans to field 20 candidates but given the overwhelming support that is pouring in, it has decided to contest in 40 seats. Party’s state president Hangkhanpao Taithul said it would not forge any pre-poll alliance.

The Bihar CM, Taithul said, has plans to visit Imphal in the next few days.

Some disgruntled politicians also joined the Congress and BJP ally National People’s Party (NPP). Retired IAS officer P Saratchandra and former chairman of a state government PSU, N Joykumar joined the Congress.

Five other BJP leaders, including Ningthoujam Mangi and S Sovachandra, joined the NPP which is planning to field 40 candidates. It had contested in nine seats in the last election and won four.

The exodus from the BJP followed widespread protests over the denial of tickets to some sitting MLAs and leaders. After the names of the candidates were declared on Sunday, the supporters of some leaders had ransacked party offices and burnt party flags, posters, and effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and other state leaders in some constituencies.

The two-phase polls will be held on February 27 and March 3 in 60 constituencies, 19 of which are reserved for the Scheduled Tribe communities.

