STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No dissent among Jharkhand Congress workers post-RPN Singh's exit: Avinash Pandey

In a major setback to the Congress ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Singh who was the in-charge of Jharkhand recently joined the BJP.

Published: 01st February 2022 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister and Congress leader RPN Singh joins BJP. (Photo| Parveen Negi)

Former Union Minister and Congress leader RPN Singh joins BJP. (Photo| Parveen Negi)

By PTI

RANCHI: Denying speculations of disturbances in the Jharkhand Congress post senior leader RPN Singh desertion, the newly nominated state in-charge Avinash Pandey on Monday said there was no dissent on any issue among party workers.

In a major setback to the Congress ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Singh who was the in-charge of Jharkhand recently joined the BJP.

Pandey, who replaced Singh, held a marathon meeting with state leaders during the day.

"I have met all leaders and none have voiced any dissent on any issue. We have a strong alliance government in Jharkhand, headed by young leader Hemant Soren and we should be serious and sensitive towards fulfilling promises made in our manifesto to the people who reposed faith in us and changed the erstwhile BJP government," Pandey said.

He stressed the necessity for formation of a common minimum programme and district-level coordination committees for better coordination with allies - the JMM and the RJD - in the state.

"These would help us improve our performance in the forthcoming elections including panchayat polls," the senior leader said.

Two former Congress state presidents - Sukhdev Bhagat and Pradeep Kumar Balmuchu - who had deserted the party before the 2019 assembly elections came back to it in presence of Pandey.

Welcoming them, Pandey said the return of both the leaders will further augment the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RPN Singh Avinash Pandey Congress
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp