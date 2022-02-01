NSA invoked against businessman who raped and tortured his wife with friends in Indore

By PTI

INDORE: Stringent National Security Act (NSA) was invoked against a real estate businessman, who had allegedly raped and tortured his wife, and one of his accomplices in the crime committed in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

The duo is currently lodged in a jail in Indore under judicial custody.

District Collector Manish Singh has issued an order to invoke the NSA against the two and to keep them lodged in the Central Jail in Indore, officials said.

The duo is facing multiple criminal cases in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, officials added.

The 32-year-old woman, who hails from Chhattisgarh, was allegedly raped by her real estate businessman at his farmhouse in Kshipra area in Indore and his friends.

They had allegedly committed unnatural sex and singed her private parts with cigarette butts.

Police had arrested five accused in the case on January 16.

All of them are lodged in jail under judicial custody.

The district administration had already razed the illegally-constructed farmhouse As per the FIR, the accused businessman got in touch with the woman through a matrimonial website and married her despite being already married.

The woman had alleged that her husband and his associates raped her and indulged in unnatural sex many times between November 2019 and 2021.