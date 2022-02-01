STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Number of subscribers to PM Modi's YouTube channel crosses one crore

Published: 01st February 2022 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The number of subscribers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube channel has crossed one crore.

Modi has a significant presence on social media with a massive following across various platforms.

While US President Joe Biden has over seven lakh followers on YouTube, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has over 36 lakh, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has 30.7 lakh, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has 28.8 lakh and the White House has 19 lakh followers.

Among the national leaders, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has 5.25 lakh followers on YouTube while Shashi Tharoor, who is also popular on social media platforms, has 4.39 lakh followers.

