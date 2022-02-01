Policeman injured in terror attack in J-K's Shopian 

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A police officer was injured when militants fired at him while he was returning home from a mosque in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

They said the officer has been hospitalised and a hunt launched to trace the attackers.

"#Terrorists fired upon ASI (assistant sub-inspector) Shabir Ahmad while he was coming back from mosque after prayers in his native place Amishijipora area of #Shopian," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Ahmad is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Srinagar, police said.

The area, where the incident took place, has been cordoned off by security forces to nab the attackers, they said, adding a case has been registered and investigation started.