Policeman injured in terror attack in J-K's Shopian
Ultras fired upon a J-K police head constable Shabir Ahmad near his residence at Amshipora in the south Kashmir district, leaving him injured, the officials said.
Published: 01st February 2022 06:58 PM | Last Updated: 01st February 2022 08:28 PM | A+A A-
SRINAGAR: A police officer was injured when militants fired at him while he was returning home from a mosque in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
They said the officer has been hospitalised and a hunt launched to trace the attackers.
"#Terrorists fired upon ASI (assistant sub-inspector) Shabir Ahmad while he was coming back from mosque after prayers in his native place Amishijipora area of #Shopian," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
Ahmad is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Srinagar, police said.
The area, where the incident took place, has been cordoned off by security forces to nab the attackers, they said, adding a case has been registered and investigation started.