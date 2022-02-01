STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Policeman injured in terror attack in J-K's Shopian 

Ultras fired upon a J-K police head constable Shabir Ahmad near his residence at Amshipora in the south Kashmir district, leaving him injured, the officials said.

Published: 01st February 2022 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing, shooting, shot

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A police officer was injured when militants fired at him while he was returning home from a mosque in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

They said the officer has been hospitalised and a hunt launched to trace the attackers.

"#Terrorists fired upon ASI (assistant sub-inspector) Shabir Ahmad while he was coming back from mosque after prayers in his native place Amishijipora area of #Shopian," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Ahmad is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Srinagar, police said.

The area, where the incident took place, has been cordoned off by security forces to nab the attackers, they said, adding a case has been registered and investigation started.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir policeman shot
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp