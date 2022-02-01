Poll app cVIGIL clocks 25,000 complaints in five states

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has received more than 25,000 complaints on its mobile application cVIGIL while nearly 23,500 FIRs have been filed in the five poll-bound states for various violations.

According to EC sources, more than 650 FIRs are related to violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) and over 260 FIRs are for Covid protocol violations.

The poll panel had announced elections to the five state Assemblies on January 8. The model code of conduct came into force with immediate effect.

A senior official said citizens have been empowered through technological tools like cVIGIL app to report any case of violation of the MCC or attempts to bribe or intimidate voters.

As on January 31, a total of 25,365 complaints were registered on cVIGIL and 22,257 were found to be true, which is 88% of total complaints.

The election machinery of the five states has been taking stringent action to ensure a level-playing field, said the official.

Between January 9 and January 30, more than 23,500 FIRs have been filed across these five states under various sections of the IPC.

Close to 17,000 FIRs were filed for violations under the Excise Act and NDPS Act which accounts for almost 70% of the total cases filed.

Field expenditure monitoring machinery has been instructed to intensify monitoring, the official added.

