Punjab Polls: Charanjit Singh Channi has assets worth Rs 9.44 crore

Channi, who replaced Amarinder Singh last year, is the first chief minister of Punjab from the Scheduled Castes community.

Published: 01st February 2022 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has assets worth Rs 9.44 crore, according to his poll affidavit filed on Monday.

Channi on Monday filed his nomination papers from Bhadaur seat in Barnala district. The Congress has fielded Channi from two Assembly segments, the other being Chamkaur Sahib.

According to his election affidavit, Channi (58) owns an SUV, Toyota Fortuner, worth Rs 32.57 lakh while his wife, who is a doctor, has two vehicles worth Rs 45.99 lakh.

Channi, who is the first Dalit chief minister of Punjab, has shown his moveable and immoveable assets, including those of wife, worth Rs 2.62 crore and Rs 6.82 crore, respectively.

He has agricultural, non-agricultural land and commercial property at Kharar in Mohali and Rupnagar, according to his affidavit.

There is one residential house with 14,062 square feet of area in Morinda in Channi's name and another residential property with 13,500 square feet of area at Kharar in Mohali in his wife's name, as per the affidavit.

Both Channi and his wife's total liabilities, including a car loan, stand at Rs 88.35 lakh, as per his affidavit.

Channi has declared his total income at Rs 27.84 lakh for 2020-21. Channi has declared business as his profession.

He has done BA, LLB from Panjab University, and MBA from Punjab Technical University and is now pursuing PhD from the PU, Chandigarh.

