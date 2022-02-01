STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab polls: Majithia to fight only from Amritsar East

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday said he will not fight from Majitha assembly seat and will only contest from Amritsar East from where he has entered the fray against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The former minister further said his wife Ganieve Kaur will contest from Majithia assembly segment in his place.

Ganieve had filed her nomination papers from Majitha seat on Monday.

A few days back, the Shiromani Akali Dal chief had fielded Majithia from Amritsar East against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

He had earlier been nominated from Majitha assembly segment and had also filed nomination papers from this seat.

Addressing the media in Amritsar, Majithia said after the SAD named him as candidate from Amritsar East assembly seat, people of this constituency asked him which seat he would represent in case he won from both the seat.

He said the question prompted him to take a call on fighting only from one seat and decided against contesting from Majitha assembly segment “After taking permission and blessing of voters of the Majitha assembly segment, I announce that my wife Ganieve Kaur will fight from Majitha seat.

I will contest from Amritsar East seat,” said Majithia.

Majithia has been representing the Majitha assembly segment since 2007.

Majithia, a three-time MLA, targeted Navjot Sidhu for not carrying out any development work in the Amritsar East constituency Sidhu last week had dared Majithia to leave the Majitha assembly seat and fight only from his constituency.

The scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 2 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is February 4.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

