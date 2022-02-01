STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

REET case: Paper leak heats up Rajasthan politics; one more held

Pradeep Parashar is alleged to be close to DP Jaroli, the chairman of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, who was sacked a few days ago by the Gehlot government.

Published: 01st February 2022 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  One more arrest has been made in connection with the REET paper leak case that has rocked Rajasthan.

With the arrest of Pradeep Parashar, the coordinator of Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) in Jaipur, a political slugfest has erupted in the state.

Parashar is alleged to be close to DP Jaroli, the chairman of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, who was sacked a few days ago by the Gehlot government.

The Special Operations Group of the state police will now grill both of them. The opposition BJP has mounted pressure on the Gehlot government, alleging that Technical Education Minister Subhash Garg is close to the two tainted officials.

Meanwhile, as a fire fighting measure, the state government has formed a committee under a retired judge and asked it to submit a report on ways to prevent cheating in exams.

According to SOG sources, Parashar accused Jaroli of placing one Ramkripal Meena in the education department office complex.  

Meena, the alleged kingpin of the cheating racket, is the operator of a private school in Jaipur.

When the police quizzed Meena, he told them that Parashar had taken out the question paper from the strong room of the education complex.  

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kirori Lal Meena has demanded a CBI probe into the scam.

He also made serious allegations against Subhash Garg, claiming that Parashar, Jaroli and Garg are close friends. However, Garg refuted the allegations saying he has nothing to do with the paper leak. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Pradeep Parashar
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp