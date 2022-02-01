REET case: Paper leak heats up Rajasthan politics; one more held

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: One more arrest has been made in connection with the REET paper leak case that has rocked Rajasthan.

With the arrest of Pradeep Parashar, the coordinator of Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) in Jaipur, a political slugfest has erupted in the state.

Parashar is alleged to be close to DP Jaroli, the chairman of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, who was sacked a few days ago by the Gehlot government.

The Special Operations Group of the state police will now grill both of them. The opposition BJP has mounted pressure on the Gehlot government, alleging that Technical Education Minister Subhash Garg is close to the two tainted officials.

Meanwhile, as a fire fighting measure, the state government has formed a committee under a retired judge and asked it to submit a report on ways to prevent cheating in exams.

According to SOG sources, Parashar accused Jaroli of placing one Ramkripal Meena in the education department office complex.

Meena, the alleged kingpin of the cheating racket, is the operator of a private school in Jaipur.

When the police quizzed Meena, he told them that Parashar had taken out the question paper from the strong room of the education complex.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kirori Lal Meena has demanded a CBI probe into the scam.

He also made serious allegations against Subhash Garg, claiming that Parashar, Jaroli and Garg are close friends. However, Garg refuted the allegations saying he has nothing to do with the paper leak.