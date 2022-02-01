STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Railway integrated all 695 hospitals & health centres with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

The integration will not only benefit around 80 lakhs railway employees, pensioners and their family members but also enable the general public to avail of the benefit of health care facilities.

Published: 01st February 2022 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

The Divisional Railway Hospital near the rear entry of KSR Railway Station. (File photo | Representational purpose)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a significant achievement to strengthen the health care facilities, the railways has integrated its all the 695 hospitals and health centres with the ‘Aayushman Bharat Digital Mission’ (ABDM) on a mission mode.

The integration of all hospitals and health centres has been done by combining the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) the RailTel Corporation of India- one of the PSUs of the Ministry of Railways, in collaboration with the National Health Authority.

Upon successful integration of railway’s all the 695 hospitals and health centres with the ABDM, the RailTel claimed that the integration of health wings of Indian railways will not only benefit around 80 lakhs railway employees, pensioners and their family members but also enable the general public to avail of the benefits of health care facilities available at the railway hospitals and the health centres in a seamless digital manner.

Prior to this integration, the RailTel Corporation of India had implemented a Web-based multi-module HMIS in all the 695 hospitals and health centres of Railway across the country.

Now, both these two systems - ABDM and the HMIS have successfully integrated for the benefit of patients and health administrations. Under the HMIS system, a mobile app- HMIS Patient Mobile AAP has also been created for easy and fast information access to patients related to their OPD registrations, doctors’ prescriptions, lab reports and others.

Puneet Chawala-the CMD of RailTel, through a statement, said, “RailTel is committed to playing a major role in the digital transformational activities taking place in the country. The integration of all hospitals and health centres of railways with the ABDM will gradually ensure the reach of good health facilities to every citizen of this country."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Railways Railways Covid-19 Hospitals Aayushman Bharat Digital Mission HMIS
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp