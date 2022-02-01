Railway integrated all 695 hospitals & health centres with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a significant achievement to strengthen the health care facilities, the railways has integrated its all the 695 hospitals and health centres with the ‘Aayushman Bharat Digital Mission’ (ABDM) on a mission mode.

The integration of all hospitals and health centres has been done by combining the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) the RailTel Corporation of India- one of the PSUs of the Ministry of Railways, in collaboration with the National Health Authority.

Upon successful integration of railway’s all the 695 hospitals and health centres with the ABDM, the RailTel claimed that the integration of health wings of Indian railways will not only benefit around 80 lakhs railway employees, pensioners and their family members but also enable the general public to avail of the benefits of health care facilities available at the railway hospitals and the health centres in a seamless digital manner.

Prior to this integration, the RailTel Corporation of India had implemented a Web-based multi-module HMIS in all the 695 hospitals and health centres of Railway across the country.

Now, both these two systems - ABDM and the HMIS have successfully integrated for the benefit of patients and health administrations. Under the HMIS system, a mobile app- HMIS Patient Mobile AAP has also been created for easy and fast information access to patients related to their OPD registrations, doctors’ prescriptions, lab reports and others.

Puneet Chawala-the CMD of RailTel, through a statement, said, “RailTel is committed to playing a major role in the digital transformational activities taking place in the country. The integration of all hospitals and health centres of railways with the ABDM will gradually ensure the reach of good health facilities to every citizen of this country."