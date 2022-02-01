STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Under new scheme, Mamata government to rope in graduates as paid interns

Residents of West Bengal who complete graduation, including those from polytechnics and ITIs, with 60 per cent marks will be eligible to apply, she said.

By PTI

KOLKATA: Students graduating from colleges with 60 per cent marks would be roped in for a paid internship by the West Bengal government for a year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday.

Announcing the 'Students Internship Programme 2022', Banerjee said 6,000 students will get the opportunity every year at a monthly remuneration of Rs 5,000 each.

Residents of West Bengal who complete graduation, including those from polytechnics and ITIs, with 60 per cent marks will be eligible to apply, she said.

Those applying should be below 40 years, she added "The state government will rope in 6,000 interns, make them acquainted with the government schemes and teach them how to implement those. They will get a remuneration of Rs 5,000 per month," Banerjee announced after getting the cabinet approval.

Applications will be accepted online and a selection board headed by the chief secretary will select the candidates, she said.

"Names of students who do not get the chance in a particular year will be kept for selection the next year. This will be done in coordination with the Education Department," the chief minister said.

"Selected students will be deputed in different state government offices, district-level offices on the basis of their location. A certificate will be given after the completion of the internship. This is our attempt to build a better human being," she said.

The state cabinet also gave its approval for changing the policy to recruit one member of each family who gives land for the Deucha Pachami coal mine project in Birbhum district.

"They will be appointed as senior or junior constable as per their qualification. We have already approved 5,100 posts for the same," Banerjee said, adding that 139 families have agreed to give land for the project.

Land will be taken only from those who are willing, she said.

"We have got 1,000-acre land of our own. We will give alternate land to those who will give land for the project, apart from pattas and compensation," the chief minister stressed.

The cabinet also gave its nod for the formation of 'Jai Hind Bahini' in four zones -- Jangalmahal, Siliguri, Kolkata and Barrackpore.

'Jai Hind Bahini', the members of which will wear a uniform similar to that of Subhas Chandra Bose's Azad Hind Fauj, will spread the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, Banerjee said.

"We will train them to become better human beings. The dress of Azad Hind Fauj will be the dress of Jai Hind Bahini so that the next generation remembers Netaji. The force will also spread teachings of Swami Vivekananda," she said.

