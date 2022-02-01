STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth tries to throw 'chemical' at Kanhaiya Kumar at UPCC office

Kanhaiya was at the UPCC office to address a 'Yuva Sansad' organised by the party when the youth tried to throw the chemical at him.

Published: 01st February 2022 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 05:08 PM

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A youth allegedly tried to throw a “chemical” at Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar at the UPCC office here on Tuesday, party sources said.

However, he was caught by the party office bearers before any damage was done, they said.

Kanhaiya was at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) office to address a 'Yuva Sansad' organised by the party.

A Congress leader on the condition of anonymity said the youth was identified as Devansh Bajpai and he tried to throw the “chemical” at Kumar but was caught by the office bearers of the Youth Congress and the NSUI.

