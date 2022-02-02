24-year-old suffers eye injury in Jammu and Kashmir acid attack, one arrested

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A 24-year-old girl sustained burn injuries in her face and eyes following an acid attack in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. Police sources said a group of persons attacked the girl with acid outside her business unit at Osmania Colony at around 6 pm. The girl, who hails from Eidgah area of downtown Srinagar, was rushed to SMHS hospital. One person was arrested.

A police official said investigation is going on. “We are viewing CCTV footage. We will also be talking to the victim to identify the attackers,” he said. Medical Superintendent of SMHS, Dr Kanwaljeet Singh said the girl has sustained burn injuries. “There are burn injuries on her face, left forearm and left hand,” he said.

“It cannot be said at this point whether she would be able to see with her eyes again. The doctors are monitoring her condition and the girl is being operated,” he said. Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattu, while expressing anguish over the acid attack, said the police would track the culprits and bring them to book. “I stand with the victim and her family and will reach out personally,” he tweeted.

Second incident

Tuesday’s acid attack is the second such incident in Kashmir in four months. On October 5 last year, an 18-year-old girl sustained burn injuries on the face in an acid attack in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. Two persons had been arrested for that incident.