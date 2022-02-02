STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

24-year-old suffers eye injury in Jammu and Kashmir acid attack, one arrested

The girl, who hails from Eidgah area of downtown Srinagar, was rushed to SMHS hospital. One person was arrested.

Published: 02nd February 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Acid Attack

For representational purposes

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  A 24-year-old girl sustained burn injuries in her face and eyes following an acid attack in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. Police sources said a group of persons attacked the girl with acid outside her business unit at Osmania Colony at around 6 pm. The girl, who hails from Eidgah area of downtown Srinagar, was rushed to SMHS hospital. One person was arrested.

A police official said investigation is going on. “We are viewing CCTV footage. We will also be talking to the victim to identify the attackers,” he said. Medical Superintendent of SMHS, Dr Kanwaljeet Singh said the girl has sustained burn injuries. “There are burn injuries on her face, left forearm and left hand,” he said.

“It cannot be said at this point whether she would be able to see with her eyes again. The doctors are monitoring her condition and the girl is being operated,” he said. Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattu, while expressing anguish over the acid attack, said the police would track the culprits and bring them to book. “I stand with the victim and her family and will reach out personally,” he tweeted.

Second  incident
Tuesday’s acid attack is the second such incident in Kashmir in four months. On October 5 last year, an 18-year-old girl sustained burn injuries on the face in an acid attack in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. Two persons had been arrested  for that incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Acid attack Jammu and Kashmir JK
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp