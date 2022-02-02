Adityanath shaken by SP-RLD alliance, isolated in his own party: Akhilesh 

By PTI

NOIDA/SHAMLI: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday taunted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, claiming that his own party had "isolated" him and accused him of playing the politics of negativity.

Addressing a joint press in Shamli's Kairana with Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Chaudhary, Yadav also attacked the CM over his "language" in the run-up to the assembly polls, which he said would be a "Bhaichara banaam Bharatiya Janata Party" (brotherhood versus the BJP) contest.

He referred to Adityanath's reported remarks on the "hot-blooded" SP-RLD alliance leaders.

The CM had said their "khoon ki garmi" would cool down once the assembly election results come in.

Yadav said Jayant Chaudhary has been a partner of the SP since a long time and will continue to get respect from his party.

"The point this time is that the BJP is worried over the support the alliance is getting from farmers. The farmers feel this election is for their self-respect and dignity. They won't forget how some farmers were crushed under a jeep," he said referring to the Lakhmipur Kheri violence last October.

"The BJP is indulging in politics of negativity. The SP-RLD tie-up stands for brotherhood. Those talking of the Kairana exodus, will have to migrate out of UP after the polls," Yadav, 48, said, referring to BJP allegations that several Hindu families fled that town some years back due to threats from criminals.

On the "khoon ki garmi" jibe, the SP leader said, "What else can you expect from this chief minister? He should tell if the power tariff in the state will come down. It's not the first time I am hearing him speak such language."

"In fact, the Election Commission should take note of it that how come a CM is uttering such words," he added.

Yadav claimed that Adityanath is upset as he has been isolated within the BJP. "As far as the chief minister is concerned, look at his affidavit and the number of cases he had. The BJP is wondering if it has made a mistake by making him the CM. The 'garmi' can be seen in the chief minister because he was seeking a poll ticket from other seats, which he wanted but has been denied and sent back home," Yadav said.

There was speculation that the CM may be fielded from Ayodhya, before the party nominated him from his home turf Gorakhpur.

The former chief minister also alluded to a video clip in which Adityanath is seen on foot while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in his car at the inauguration of Purvanchal Expressway, and suggested that the CM is frustrated over the way the party has treated him.

"He will not get anything in future from the BJP and that's why he is speaking such language. He is also startled by the support the SP alliance has got," the SP leader claimed. He slammed the Centre for terming the Union Budget as one for the "amrit kaal", asking whether the previous budgets were "poison".

"Diamonds, slippers and shoes have been made cheaper in the budget. How will cheaper diamonds help the poor? The slippers and shoes of the poor and youths have got worn out but the BJP is unable to resolve their problems. The BJP's time is coming to end in UP," Yadav said.

The three assembly constituencies of Kairana, Shamli and Thana Bhawan in Shamli district will go to polls on February 10. Election results will be declared on March 10.