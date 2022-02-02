STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ajanta, Ellora caves reopen; online tickets, vaccination must for visitors

Apart from the Ajanta and Ellora caves, the other prominent tourist attractions here are the Daulatabad (Devgiri) Fort, Aurangabad caves and Bibi ka Maqbara.

Published: 02nd February 2022 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 11:13 AM

COVID Vaccine

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: The world famous Ajanta and Ellora caves and various other monuments reopened here in Maharashtra on Wednesday after being shut for about three weeks in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases, an official said.

Online purchase of tickets and full vaccination are mandatory for visitors, the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) Aurangabad circle superintendent Dr Milan Kumar Chauley told PTI. The monuments were closed on January 8 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The district administration has now allowed the monuments to reopen.

While there is no restriction on the number of visitors as of now, physical tickets will not be available and only those who have taken both the doses of vaccine against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter the tourist sites, the ASI official said.

TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
Comments

