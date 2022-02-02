STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI books EPFO officials for sharing data of subscribers with private PF consultants; receiving bribes

On getting an input that some EPFO officials are indulging in gross misconduct, the central probe agency had carried out joint surprise check with EPFO vigilance department.

Published: 02nd February 2022

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

A view of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi. (File photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has booked over 20 officers of EPFO in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur for allegedly receiving money through payment applications like PayTM, PhonePe and Google Pay among others from private provident fund consultants in return for performing their regular duties like claim settlements, officials said.

On getting an input that some EPFO officials are indulging in gross misconduct, the central probe agency had carried out joint surprise check with EPFO vigilance department in regional office in Guntur during which it seized the mobile phones of some employees with their consent.

The scrutiny of their phones showed plethora of information about EPFO beneficiaries like UAN, passwords, OTPs being shared with some phone numbers of private PF consultants, they said.

"Further, the data exchanged between officials and such private consultants reveals that they are receiving illegal gratification/undue advantage in lieu of doing the EPFO official work.

The undue advantage in the form of money is unauthorisedly obtained through different mobile payment apps as PayTM, PhonePe and Google Pay etc," the FIR alleged.

The analysis of phones showed that employees were received screenshots of payments made through mobile apps after they shared UAN and respective passwords with consultants, it alleged.

In a separate case related to Rs 18 crore alleged fraud related to EPF claims in EPFO, Mumbai the CBI has conducted searches at four location in Mumbai in which Rs 13.40 lakh (approx) have been recovered in cash.

On December 30 last year, the CBI had booked several officers of EPFO Mumbai for allegedly settling fraudulent claims in 712 bogus PF accounts causing loss to the tune of Rs.18.97 crore (approx) to the EPF corpus.

"It was further alleged that accused adopted a unique modus operandi and created bogus PF accounts in the name of certain persons of closed companies, showed credits of approx.Rs.2 lakh to 4 lakh against each account and drew the amounts from these accounts by filing fake claims.

It was also alleged that the claims were found to be settled to the members with bank accounts in different parts of country," CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said Wednesday.

