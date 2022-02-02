Class 12 exam held with light of car-headlights in Bihar, stirs controversy 

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a bizarre incident, exams were held in the light of car headlights.

Over 400 students wrote their Class 12 (intermediate) examination with the car headlights at their examination centre in Bihar's East Champaran district on Tuesday.

East Champaran district magistrate Shirshat Kapil Ashok put the centre superintendent of Maharaj Harendra Kishore College under suspension for the latter's failure to provide proper light to the examinees to write their papers. It is also said that the centre superintendent has been replaced.

It all began when the question papers reached late at the examination centre. As a result, the examination started at around 4.30 pm instead of its scheduled time (1.45 pm to 5 pm).

The examinees complained about the lack of sufficient light at the examination centre. As there was no arrangement of generator in absence of electricity, the examinees created a scene and refused to write the papers. Chaos prevailed there for quite some time. The police were called in from Chhatauni police station to bring the situation under control.

Finding no way out, the teachers and the examination superintendent requested the owners of the cars parked in the institute's premises to switch on the lights to facilitate the examinees to write their papers. On getting information, the district magistrate asked the district education officer and the sub-divisional officer to inquire into the matter and submit a report at the earliest.

On being contacted, East Champaran district education officer Sanjay Kumar said, “We are looking how and under what circumstances examination started late at the said centre.” An investigating officer said that the delay was caused due to mismanagement of seat arrangements of the examinees at the centre. Sub-divisional officer Saurabh Kumar Yadav said, “It was the prime responsibility of the centre superintendent to ensure proper seating arrangements at the centre."

Over 13.45 lakh examinees are taking their examination at 1,471 examination centres in the state. Out of total 13,45,939 examinees, 6,97,421 are boys and 6,48, 518 are girls. To ensure fair examination, CCTV cameras have been installed at examination centres spread over 38 districts. One videographer has been provided to keep a watch on the activities of 500 examinees at each centre.